Advertisement

Sikh man struck in head with hammer on way to work in NYC

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A Sikh immigrant from India who was hit in the head with a hammer while on his way to work believes the suspect may have targeted him because of his skin color and religious attire. New York community leaders are calling on police to investigate the attack as a hate crime.

Surveillance video taken Monday shows 32-year-old Sumit Ahluwalia enter the lobby of the Brooklyn hotel where he works after being confronted by an unknown man outside. The man then appears to hit Ahluwalia in the head with a hammer before running away.

“He pulled out the hammer from his bucket and bang on my head with such intensity,” Ahluwalia said.

The victim says right before the attack, the suspect told him he didn’t like him because of the color of his skin and also spit in his face three times.

Ahluwalia is Sikh and was wearing a turban at the time of the attack. He and other members of the Sikh community in New York believe he was targeted because of the religious attire.

Members of the South Asian and Sikh communities were joined Saturday by politicians to speak out against anti-Asian hate. They are calling for police to investigate the attack as a hate crime.

Ahluwalia, a father of two and recent immigrant from India, says the incident has left him shaken up and saddened.

“Now, I’m feeling scared somehow. Now, when I’m going to work, like when I’m walking, I have some fear maybe someone is coming. Everyone comes to this country with a new hope, but now, [there is] some other feeling in my mind. I didn’t say anything, not my fault. Why I get this?” he said.

Ahluwalia sustained head injuries in the attack, which included some internal bleeding, but is expected to be OK. He believes his turban may have prevented more serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’
Wyatt Hubert patiently waits to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft
Rep. Mark Samsel (R), Kansas State Legislature
State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

Latest News

This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
US denies Iranian claim of prisoner deal; UK plays it down
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police