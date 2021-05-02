Advertisement

More than 100 kids participated in drive-thru carnival held in Junction City

Geary County map of drive-thru carnival stops
Geary County map of drive-thru carnival stops(USD 475 Geary County Schools | WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 kids received goodies at Saturday morning’s drive-thru carnival in Junction City.

The drive-thru carnival was organized by the Early Childhood Family Network, with organizations setting up booths across town.

The carnival has been held indoors with hundreds gathering and participating in games and activities in one large room in previous years.

Following the success of other recent drive-thru events in Junction City, organizers wanted a way to provide support and information to the community.

“We went ahead and decided to do a drive-thru type of carnival, just to make families aware of the agencies and opportunities in the area for them and for their children.” Geary County Infant-Toddler Services Program Assistant, Linda Kidd says.

If you missed Saturday’s carnival, you can find information on the resources provided in the event here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’
Wyatt Hubert patiently waits to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft
Rep. Mark Samsel (R), Kansas State Legislature
State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

Latest News

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, May 2, 2021
Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
World’s largest disc golf tournament held in Emporia