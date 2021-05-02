More than 100 kids participated in drive-thru carnival held in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 kids received goodies at Saturday morning’s drive-thru carnival in Junction City.

The drive-thru carnival was organized by the Early Childhood Family Network, with organizations setting up booths across town.

The carnival has been held indoors with hundreds gathering and participating in games and activities in one large room in previous years.

Following the success of other recent drive-thru events in Junction City, organizers wanted a way to provide support and information to the community.

“We went ahead and decided to do a drive-thru type of carnival, just to make families aware of the agencies and opportunities in the area for them and for their children.” Geary County Infant-Toddler Services Program Assistant, Linda Kidd says.

If you missed Saturday’s carnival, you can find information on the resources provided in the event here.

