Advertisement

KU defense dominates spring game

KU defense dominates spring game
KU defense dominates spring game(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s spring finale featured a dominant showing by the Jayhawks’ defense, who finished the night with three picks and two forced fumbles while allowing just one touchdown.

Teams were awarded various point totals for stops, big gains, scores, sacks, etc. The defense picked up the win — and the roughly 12-foot-tall spring game trophy — 74-42.

Freshman Jacobee Bryant stole the play of the day with a 44-yard pick-six on a Jalon Daniels interception.

Redshirt senior quarterback Miles Kendrick got the start for the Jayhawks, with Daniels to follow.

The scrimmage marks the final day at the helm for interim head coach Emmett Jones. The Jayhawks tabbed Buffalo’s Lance Leipold to lead the Jayhawks on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’
Wyatt Hubert patiently waits to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft
Rep. Mark Samsel (R), Kansas State Legislature
State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

Latest News

Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
Wyatt Hubert drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals
Wyatt Hubert drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) is penalized twice for speeding on Pit Road during...
Harvick, Hamlin still looking for a win heading to Kansas