KU defense dominates spring game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s spring finale featured a dominant showing by the Jayhawks’ defense, who finished the night with three picks and two forced fumbles while allowing just one touchdown.

Teams were awarded various point totals for stops, big gains, scores, sacks, etc. The defense picked up the win — and the roughly 12-foot-tall spring game trophy — 74-42.

Freshman Jacobee Bryant stole the play of the day with a 44-yard pick-six on a Jalon Daniels interception.

Redshirt senior quarterback Miles Kendrick got the start for the Jayhawks, with Daniels to follow.

The scrimmage marks the final day at the helm for interim head coach Emmett Jones. The Jayhawks tabbed Buffalo’s Lance Leipold to lead the Jayhawks on Friday.

Here's your KU spring game highlight of the day (so far). Freshman Jacobee Bryant (@jacobeebryant33) picks off Jalon Daniels and takes it 44 yards for six. #kufball pic.twitter.com/UPclER2fv4 — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) May 2, 2021

