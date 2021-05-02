Judge refuses to lower bond for man charged with killing 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A judge refused to reduce the $1 million bond for a man charged in the 2016 killings of a man, woman, and an unborn child at a Topeka apartment complex.

Shawnee County District Judge Bill Ossmann rejected Yanez Sanford’s request for his bond to be reduced to $500,000 on Friday.

Ossmann said $1 million bonds are typical in murder cases. Ossmann also rejected a motion to have Sanford moved to a different jail for his safety because there was no evidence that he was in danger in the Shawnee County facility.

The thirty-eight-year-old Sanford has been charged with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Dominique Ray, 20-year-old Camrah Trotter, and her unborn child.

