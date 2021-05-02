Advertisement

Judge refuses to lower bond for man charged with killing 3

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A judge refused to reduce the $1 million bond for a man charged in the 2016 killings of a man, woman, and an unborn child at a Topeka apartment complex.

Shawnee County District Judge Bill Ossmann rejected Yanez Sanford’s request for his bond to be reduced to $500,000 on Friday.

Ossmann said $1 million bonds are typical in murder cases. Ossmann also rejected a motion to have Sanford moved to a different jail for his safety because there was no evidence that he was in danger in the Shawnee County facility.

The thirty-eight-year-old Sanford has been charged with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Dominique Ray, 20-year-old Camrah Trotter, and her unborn child.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ulysses park
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals

Latest News

The Wendy's location at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. is getting a rebuild.
Where’s the Wendy’s? North Topeka location getting a rebuild
Kansas Senate (file).
Kansas Legislature overrides Kelly’s tax bill veto
Source: JCPD
Junction City /Geary Co. Operations Group warns residents of dangers of fentanyl
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
Recruitment of new officers discussed at Friday’s police and community meeting