Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills celebrated season’s end with 5K

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 250 people participated in the Spring Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills 5K on Saturday morning.

It’s been more than a year since Girls on the Run(GOTR) of the Flint Hills has been able to complete their season with an in-person celebration.

“It feels amazing because last year was virtual so we couldn’t run with anybody.” Amanda Arnold Elementary School Paraeducator and GOTR Coach, Vicki King says.

The girls participating in Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills are students in both Manhattan and Wamego school districts, coming together to celebrate the end of their season.

“It’s just been great to see the girls, you know, being able to lead together and to be able to get out and run, and not have to you know be isolated and not able to do activities that they normally would be able to do.” West Elementary School Counselor and GOTR Coach, Robin Butler says.

To complete the 5K each girl had a running buddy, and community members were invited to participate in the 5K and help celebrate the end of the season.

“Well, number one Girls on the Run is so much fun. But the other thing is it’s such an awesome really amazing experience for these girls.” Butler says.

“It feels amazing. All the girls were very excited to be out here.” King says.

Results from the 5K can be found here.

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will start their next season in the fall, details can be found here.

