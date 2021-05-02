Advertisement

Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison.

Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez died on Thursday. He was 31 and was serving a life sentence.

No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing. No foul play is suspected.

Hernandez killed his friend Jaime Gough when they were both 14-year-old students at Southwood Middle School.

After Hernandez’s arrest, it was discovered he had become fascinated with serial killers, studying them online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’
Wyatt Hubert patiently waits to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft
Rep. Mark Samsel (R), Kansas State Legislature
State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

Latest News

This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
US denies Iranian claim of prisoner deal; UK plays it down
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police