Cloudy Skies Today with Rain Chances Tonight

Wet Spring Pattern Ahead
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be cloudy and cooler than what we saw yesterday with rain and thunderstorm chances building overnight tonight. Today’s highs will be in the upper 70s with southerly winds between 10-15 mph. Tonight’s lows will be near 62 degrees with rain and thunderstorms developing between 4 - 6am Monday morning. Monday afternoon should be dry but still overcast conditions before more rain overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Today: High near 77 degrees. Mostly cloudy. South winds between 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Low near 62 degrees. Overcast with rain and thunderstorms. South winds between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: High near 69 degrees. Morning rain and thunderstorms. North winds between 10-15 mph.

Rainfall amounts for Monday and Tuesday are expected to be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches with some localized areas picking up around 0.5 inches. North of the Kansas Turnpike and West of Highway 75 is where the best chances for the higher amounts exists.

Wednesday during the day should remain dry with temperatures reaching the upper 60s with light southerly winds throughout the day and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Wednesday night we see more chances for some light rain across the region. Accumulations from this wave are expected to be less than 0.25 inches.

Thursday and Friday present our next times to see more sun than clouds with high in the middle to upper 60s and lows in the middle 40s. More rain chances spring up for Saturday and Sunday with the higher chances for rain being on Sunday. We have entered a very wet spring pattern for this upcoming week!

