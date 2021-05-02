Rain Chances Tonight For Some

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was certainly a good day to work outdoors with the cloud cover in place and the warm air temperatures. Tonight’s lows will be near 62 degrees with rain and thunderstorms developing between 4 - 6am Monday morning. Highest chances for rain overnight tonight is in areas West of Highway 75. Your chances are lower the farther East you live. Monday afternoon should be dry but still overcast conditions before more rain overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Low near 62 degrees. Overcast with rain and thunderstorms West of HWY 75. South winds between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: High near 70 degrees. Morning rain and thunderstorms ending. North winds between 10-15 mph.

Rainfall amounts for Monday and Tuesday are expected to be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches for most areas. North of the Kansas Turnpike and West of Highway 75 is where the best chances for the higher amounts exist.

During the day on Tuesday should be dry as the light rain system moves out to our East and highs Tuesday swill be cooler in the middle to lower 60s with North winds between 10-15 mph. Tuesday night will be chilly at about 41 degrees here in Topeka. Wednesday during the day should remain dry with temperatures reaching the middle 60s with light southerly winds throughout the day and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Wednesday night we see more chances for some light rain across the region. Accumulations from this wave are expected to be no more than 0.25 inches.

Thursday and Friday present our next times to see more sun than clouds with highs in the middle to upper 60s near 70 degrees and lows in the middle 40s. More rain chances spring up for Saturday morning and Sunday with the higher chances for rain being on Sunday. Monday could also bring a slight chance to see some thunderstorms in Northeast Kansas. We have entered a very wet spring pattern for this upcoming week!

