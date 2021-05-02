One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in southeast Topeka sent two people to the hospital, authorities said.
One of the injured individuals sustained what police officials said were life-threatening injuries.
Emergency responders were sent around 2 p.m. Sunday to S.E. 37th Street and Evans Drive on a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Police officials said a black Jeep and a yellow DHL van collided at that location.
Topeka police officials told 13 NEWS that the driver of the Jeep suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The collision is still under investigation.
Additional details weren’t available Monday morning.
WIBW’s Phil Anderson contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.