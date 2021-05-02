Advertisement

One person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Topeka

By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in southeast Topeka sent two people to the hospital, authorities said.

One of the injured individuals sustained what police officials said were life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders were sent around 2 p.m. Sunday to S.E. 37th Street and Evans Drive on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police officials said a black Jeep and a yellow DHL van collided at that location.

Topeka police officials told 13 NEWS that the driver of the Jeep suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The collision is still under investigation.

Additional details weren’t available Monday morning.

WIBW’s Phil Anderson contributed to this report.

