Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to celebrate.

“It really is hard to explain.” Steve Smith, Wyatt Hubert’s dad, said.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.” Debi Hubert-Smith, Wyatt Hubert’s mom, said.

One of Northeast Kansas’s own is waiting for the call to go to the next level.

“I think everybody has had a part in molding him to what he is,” Smith said. “Whether it’s Kansas State, Shawnee Heights, or the City of Topeka.”

“I’ve never seen a kid be so dedicated,” Hubert-Smith said. “He was really determined and he just knew that hard work was going to get him somewhere.”

Former K-State defensive end Wyatt Hubert is anxiously waiting for his moment - surrounded by family and loved ones.

“We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this journey,” Smith said. “So, I don’t think it’ll be emotions. It’ll be excitement and anxious and nervous and everything all rolled up in one.”

That call won’t go to Wyatt though. His dad will be on the other line.

“I think here just recently within the last few days he goes I want to be surprised,” Smith said. “I don’t want to know. So, I want you to get the call, but just tell me when it might be happening. So I can kind of get ready. Kind of feels like I’m getting picked. Which, we know that ain’t happening.”

Where ever the next step is - Wyatt will have proud loved ones ready to cheer him on.

“And, I’m just so extremely proud of him,” Hubert-Smith said. “And especially proud of just who he is. Just to go out there and be that example and show other younger men that they can do it too. If he can do it, anyone can do it.”

