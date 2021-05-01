Advertisement

Topeka Girl Scout plants felt rose garden at statehouse to remember COVID-19 victims

Anna Newcome, a Topeka Girl Scout working towards her Gold Award, "plants" felt flowers outside...
Anna Newcome, a Topeka Girl Scout working towards her Gold Award, "plants" felt flowers outside the Kansas statehouse on Saturday, May 1, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A garden with a somber meaning is blooming outside the statehouse.

The gardner is Topeka West Junior, Anna Newcome, who is working towards her Girl Scout Gold Award.

Newcome’s spent Saturday planting 5,000 handmade felt roses near the front of the statehouse for her Gold Award project.

Each rose represents a Kansan who lost their life to COVID-19.

It is part of a larger national project called the Rose River Memorial.

Newcome said it is meaningful to make the installation of her major project with her loved ones involved.

“Knowing that I can be part of something bigger, knowing that I can help other people who have had a hard past year with maybe who have lost someone close to them,” she said when asked what the garden signifies to her.

“It should help a lot of people grieve since a lot of people couldn’t have funerals for those special people [because of the pandemic].

Her work even caught the attention of some state lawmakers.

“I think it’s just going to make a real impression on people,” said Representative Linda Featherstone, a Democrat from Overland Park, who said she served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader for her children.

“These were people that were here and they’re gone and their families still need our support.”

The memorial can be viewed from May 3-14 at the statehouse.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’
Wyatt Hubert patiently waits to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft
Rep. Mark Samsel (R), Kansas State Legislature
State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

Latest News

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, May 2, 2021
Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
World’s largest disc golf tournament held in Emporia