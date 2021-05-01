Advertisement

Stormont Vail hosts sports physical event

Families of middle and high school athletes wait for a sports physical outside of Stormont...
Families of middle and high school athletes wait for a sports physical outside of Stormont Vail's Cotton O'Neil Kanza Park location on Saturday, May 1, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local middle and high school student athletes had the opportunity to get a physical Saturday to be able to compete in school sports.

Stormont Vail Health and Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine hosted a sports physical day Saturday at their location at Kanza Park.

The physical is a Kansas state requirement to be able to participate in school athletics.

Because of the pandemic, the event was held in a larger space but it also shaped the physical.

Physicians asked if the students at any point had COVID-19 because the virus could have some long-term effects on an athlete.

“In that, there is some inherent risk if they’ve gotten their endurance back or having cardiac or respiratory issues,” said Hailey Auvila, Sports Medicine Physician with Stormont Vail.

“Most of them recover just fine but there are some where it can lead to some ongoing fatigues some problems with stamina and getting endurance back and those are the kind of questions we’re asking to make sure we don’t need to worry about any underlying cardiac or respiratory issues.”

The fee for the physical also served as a fundraiser to the schools that have a contract with Stormont Vail.

Ten dollars from every physical fee went back to the schools.

