Some Clouds Tomorrow Before Rain Tomorrow Night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A warm and windy day now behind us with clouds building overnight tonight. Tonight will be near 62 degrees in Topeka with lower 60s across the region. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with southerly winds between 10-15 mph and an afternoon high around 77 degrees. Late tomorrow night and early Monday morning rain should begin to develop and last until about noon on Monday before clearing out. We should catch a break Monday afternoon with highs reaching near 70 after a cold front will change our winds to the north earlier in the day on Monday.

Tonight: Low near 62 degrees. Becoming partly cloudy. South winds between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: High near 77 degrees. Mostly cloudy sky conditions. South winds between 10-15 mph

More rain moves in overnight on Monday night into Tuesday morning. That wave should also move out by Tuesday afternoon with Tuesday afternoon highs being cooler than what we’ve seen in the middle 60s with mostly cloudy sky conditions and northerly winds between 10-15 mph. Tuesday night we’ll see temperatures return to the upper 40s near 50. Total rainfall amounts through Wednesday will be between 0.25 and 0.5 inches.

Wednesday afternoon brings yet even more chances for rain and a few scattered thunderstorms that will last through Wednesday night. Wednesday afternoon should still reach the upper 60s with light southerly winds throughout the day and an overnight lows in the middle 40s.

The latter half of the week will be partly cloudy most days with highs in the upper 60s near 70 by next weekend and overnight lows in the middle 40s. There is an additional chance for more rain on Friday night into Saturday and Sunday.

