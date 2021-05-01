Shoppers learn about downtown businesses and organizations

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Visitors to downtown Junction City had an opportunity to check out different businesses on Washington, Seventh and Ninth Street, and collect flowers for a bouquet as part of a May Day activity sponsored by the local Main Street organization on Saturday.

Turnout was estimated for May Day at light to moderate with groups of people visiting the downtown area at different times.

Little Theater set up a booth with one member, Ellie Dillon, among those in attendance. “It’s been fun to see some new faces that we’ve not seen before, and people have been excited about the theater opening back up. Starting in August, Little Theater will perform four shows over the next year, and there will also be a summer children’s theater with two shows.

Junction City was just recently added to the Kansas Main Street Program.

