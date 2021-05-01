Saturday was a time for sprucing up downtown

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Volunteers put up hanging flower pots and cleaned up trash in the downtown Junction City area on Saturday morning. Theresa Bramlage, with Junction City Main Street, noted that there were just under 30 volunteers that participated including Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division commanding general, Major General D.A. Sims.

The cleanup was part of an ongoing effort by Phyllis Fitzgerald to keep streets and public areas in the community free of trash. She helped put up the flowers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.