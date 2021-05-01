Advertisement

Safe Streets to announce May Champion of Character at Wednesday meeting

(WTOK)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Safe Streets Coalition will announce its May Champion of Character during its meeting on Wednesday.

The Safe Streets Coalition says it will announce the winner of its Champion of Character award for May on Wednesday, May 5, at noon, via Zoom. It said the award demonstrates character that improves the health, safety and quality of life in the community.

According to Safe Streets, the May Champions of Character will be Bryce Driskell and Wesson Wagner. On March 25, it said a resident was shopping at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on MacVicar Ave. and had a medical emergency. It said two teenagers, Driskell and Wagner, were working in the store, saw the man fall and went to help him. It said Driskell and Wagner stayed with the unresponsive man until paramedics arrived.

Safe Streets said Driskell and Wagner will be recognized for showing compassion and initiative.

To nominate a Champion of Character, contact Safe Streets at 785-266-4606 or jwilson@safestreets.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’
Wyatt Hubert patiently waits to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft
Rep. Mark Samsel (R), Kansas State Legislature
State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

Latest News

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, May 2, 2021
Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
World’s largest disc golf tournament held in Emporia