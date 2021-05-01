Safe Streets to announce May Champion of Character at Wednesday meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Safe Streets Coalition will announce its May Champion of Character during its meeting on Wednesday.

The Safe Streets Coalition says it will announce the winner of its Champion of Character award for May on Wednesday, May 5, at noon, via Zoom. It said the award demonstrates character that improves the health, safety and quality of life in the community.

According to Safe Streets, the May Champions of Character will be Bryce Driskell and Wesson Wagner. On March 25, it said a resident was shopping at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on MacVicar Ave. and had a medical emergency. It said two teenagers, Driskell and Wagner, were working in the store, saw the man fall and went to help him. It said Driskell and Wagner stayed with the unresponsive man until paramedics arrived.

Safe Streets said Driskell and Wagner will be recognized for showing compassion and initiative.

To nominate a Champion of Character, contact Safe Streets at 785-266-4606 or jwilson@safestreets.org.

