Replacement of overhead signs to continue along I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of overhead signage along I-70 in Topeka will continue through the first week of May.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says contractors will continue to replace overhead signs along I-70 in Topeka from Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, weather permitting. It said the project will continue into the summer as the signs, including overhead signs, from the east edge of Topeka to the Wabaunsee and Riley county lines are included.

According to KDOT, ongoing work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday, May 3 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between U.S. 75 and 1st Avenue, will be closed.

Tuesday, May 4 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between 4th Avenue and Adams Street, will be closed.

Wednesday, May 5 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between Adams Street and Carnahan Avenue, will be closed.

Thursday, May 6, and Friday, May 7 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between Carnahan Avenue and Croco Road, will be closed.

KDOT said the new signs have updated reflectivity to ensure visibility at night and the sizing has been adjusted. It said when a sign comes to the end of its life and is scheduled to be replaced, it updates them with signs that meet current federal standards.

According to the Department, Collins & Herman, Inc., of St. Louis, Mo., is the contractor of the $3.4 million project.

