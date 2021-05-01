Recruitment of new officers discussed at Friday’s police and community meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a challenging year on the recruiting front in 2020, Topeka police officials say they are hopeful things will be better this year as they look for men and women to serve as officers with the department.

The topic of recruitment took up a good portion of Friday afternoon’s Police and Community Special Committee Meeting, which was held at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Topeka police Sgt. Vidal Campos, who has recruited potential officers for the department since 2017, said the number of applicants was down this past year.

Campos said that was because of two main factors in 2020: the coronavirus pandemic, which limited face-to-face recruiting efforts; and unrest across the nation in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Campos said that because of COVID-19 precautions, he and other officers with the Topeka Police Department couldn’t go to schools, college campuses or military installations -- places where the department has seen success in its recruiting efforts in recent years.

Efforts were made to recruit by virtual means, but they paid little in the way of dividends. Campos said none of the three people who signed up for Zoom interviews with him, zero ended up taking a test with the Topeka Police Department.

The other issue that put a major dent in police recruiting efforts this past year was the unrest across the nation in the aftermath of Floyd’s death in May 2020.

While the Topeka Police Department had made strides in recent years in the recruitment of minority applicants, the events of 2020 limited the success in that area, Campos said.

Some minority applicants voluntarily withdrew from the application process in 2020 because of “everything that’s been going on,” he said.

“The last applicant that withdrew was a black male,” Campos said. “His family told him they were just not going to support him if he joined the police department.

“I can’t compete against a family member, especially a mom or a dad -- or a fiance telling him, ‘Sorry, if you join, we’re not going to get married.’”

Added to those challenges, a successful summer internship program that helped bring in recruits to the department also was put on hold in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Because of the issues the department faced in 2020, this year’s 60th police academy, which starts Monday, May 3, will have only nine members, as opposed to the 18 it had been allotted to hire.

Of the nine, in the 60th police academy, five are minorities, he said.

Campos, a 17-year veteran of the Topeka Police Department, said he is hopeful for a bounce-back year in 2021. Campos said the department is looking for the “brightest and most diverse and talented people” it can hire, whether they are from Topeka or elsewhere.

The summer internship program is expected to resume this summer, with 11 participants coming from Washburn University, Fort Hays State University and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Additionally, he said, the department will be allowed back on military bases as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

He said the Topeka Police Department also is planning to step up its recruitment efforts through social media platforms.

Several city council members were on hand for Friday afternoon’s meeting.

Among them was City Councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz said recruitment of new police officers is “very, very important.”

Also in attendance were city manager Brent Trout and interim Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, who acknowledged challenges faced by the department’s recruiting officers this past year.

“We don’t recruit in a bubble,” Wheeles said. “We recruit in the real world.”

