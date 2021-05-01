Manhattan sweeps JCHS baseball

JUNCTIoN CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The Junction City Blue Jay baseball team dropped both of its games against Manhattan Friday at Rathert Field.

In-game one, Manhattan defeated Junction City 9-2, scoring two runs in three of the first four innings, before adding three in the top of the 7th inning.

In-game two, the Blue Jays would tie the game at two after the second inning, but Manhattan would respond immediately with five in the top of the third. The Indians piled it on after that, scoring six runs in the fifth inning and taking a commanding 13-2 win in just five innings.

The Blue Jays will take on Washburn Rural next Friday on the road in Topeka.

