Lowe’s to host hiring event on May 4

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lowe’s will host a National Hiring Day on May 4.

Lowe’s says it will host a National Hiring Day on May 4 and is looking to fill around 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. It said open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

