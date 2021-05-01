Advertisement

Lowe’s to host hiring event on May 4

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lowe’s will host a National Hiring Day on May 4.

Lowe’s says it will host a National Hiring Day on May 4 and is looking to fill around 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. It said open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’
Wyatt Hubert patiently waits to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft
Rep. Mark Samsel (R), Kansas State Legislature
State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

Latest News

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, May 2, 2021
Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
World’s largest disc golf tournament held in Emporia