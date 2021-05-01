Local Beekeeper gives tips on bee swarming season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -13 News spoke with Cheryl Burkhead who has been a beekeeper for seven years and she shared some tips on bee safety and what to do if a swarm “buzzes” near you.

As May buzzes in, so does the start of bee swarming season.

“Swarming is an asexual reproduction of the colony where the old mated queen and usually over half of her workers leave their colony that they were residing in and they go look for a new home. So they will cluster in a nearby tree or building and then come to her eventually to work a decision made at the worker level scout these go out and look for new homes,” Burkhead said.

Typically in Kansas, the swarming will only last about three months.

“It starts at the first or second week of April and runs through early June or mid-June when we first get our major nectar flow which is clover white and yellow sweet clover and then they transition to make honey and switch from swarming mode to hoarding,” she said.

If you come across a swarm, Burkhead provided some do’s and don’t’s when trying to remove the bees.

“Never spray anything on the cluster, do put any chemicals on the bees because it could kill the bees and so it would be a waste of time for your beekeeper to come and collect those if you can put any type of spray on them. So we’d ask that you not spray them down or approach them they usually aren’t aggressive,” Burkhead said.

She says when bees are in swarming motion, it’s important to know they can co-exist with humans.

“When they are in a swarm, they are homeless because they have no brewed or babies to protect they have no food to protect, so they’re in transition from one home that they left and are out finding a new home so just leave them,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.