Advertisement

KTA offers new K-TAG to encourage motorcycle safety

(Source: Stock image/Pexels)
(Source: Stock image/Pexels)(Oleg Magni | Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has a new K-TAG to encourage motorcycle safety.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and it wants to remind drivers to share the road and check blind spots as the number of motorcycles on roads increases during the summer months.

According to KTA, it also encourages motorcyclists to take precautions. It said riders should always wear a helmet, cancel turn signals when complete if not automatically done, ride in the middle lane to increase visibility, wear protective clothing and follow all traffic laws.

“We’re also excited to tell motorcyclists about a new K-TAG designed specifically for motorcycles,” said Rachel Bell, KTA’s Director of Business Services & Customer Relations. “This is the first summer these new ‘motorcycle’ sticker K-TAGs are being offered, and just like our other sticker K-TAGs, they are free, keep you moving through the toll plaza, and give you the lowest toll rate on our road.”

To order a new motorcycle K-TAG, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’
Wyatt Hubert patiently waits to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft
Rep. Mark Samsel (R), Kansas State Legislature
State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

Latest News

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, May 2, 2021
Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
World’s largest disc golf tournament held in Emporia