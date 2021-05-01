KTA offers new K-TAG to encourage motorcycle safety

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has a new K-TAG to encourage motorcycle safety.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and it wants to remind drivers to share the road and check blind spots as the number of motorcycles on roads increases during the summer months.

According to KTA, it also encourages motorcyclists to take precautions. It said riders should always wear a helmet, cancel turn signals when complete if not automatically done, ride in the middle lane to increase visibility, wear protective clothing and follow all traffic laws.

“We’re also excited to tell motorcyclists about a new K-TAG designed specifically for motorcycles,” said Rachel Bell, KTA’s Director of Business Services & Customer Relations. “This is the first summer these new ‘motorcycle’ sticker K-TAGs are being offered, and just like our other sticker K-TAGs, they are free, keep you moving through the toll plaza, and give you the lowest toll rate on our road.”

To order a new motorcycle K-TAG, click HERE.

