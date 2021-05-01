KDOT to patch potholes along I-70 Polk Quincy Bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The right lane of westbound I-70 along the Polk Quincy Bridge will be closed on Thursday.

The City of Topeka says on Thursday, May 6, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close the right lane of westbound traffic on I-70 at the Polk Quincy Bridge in order to patch potholes.

According to the City, the lane should only be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

