Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled in the case of a mother's child support, the case of an extended detainment during a traffic stop and the case of three defendants appeal to a hard-50 sentence.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal 118,734: Ayse Carmen v. Bryant Harris, it ruled any child support obligation for the mother’s parental care and childbirth expenses are required to be included in the initial award entered when paternity is determined. It said Johnson Co. District Court denied a mother’s request over a year after the paternity was determined to add reimbursement for prenatal care and the cost of childbirth to the father’s obligation. In a unanimous decision, it said it upheld the district court decision, noting its power to change the previously established support obligation was limited by statute.

In Appeal No. 120,209: State of Kansas v. Sergio Angel Arrizabalaga, the Court said it reversed the judgments of the Court of Appeals and Saline Co. District Court and remanded the case for further proceedings after the State brought an interlocutory appeal from an order that suppressed evidence gathered from a vehicle search. It said the district court granted the suppression motion after it found the duration of the continued detainment of the driver was excessive and unlawful. It said the Court of Appeals affirmed the decision, with one judge that dissented. Upon review, it said it found the trooper conducted the stop diligently under the circumstances and the detainment was not unlawful.

The Supreme Court said in the case of Appeal No. 122,293: State of Kansas v. Christopher M. Trotter, Johnson, Appleby and Trotter all challenged the sentence for Trotter’s first-degree premeditated or capital murder conviction. It said it rejected the arguments that Kansas law provides an avenue or independent means to attack a hard-50 sentence and affirmed the lower court decisions to deny each relief. It said Johnson’s and Trotter’s cases came from Wyandotte Co. It said Appleby’s case came from Johnson Co.

