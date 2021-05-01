Junction City Main Street hosts a May Day event on Saturday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Downtown Junction City will be the site for a May Day event on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. According to spokesperson Phyllis Fitzgerald, there will be approximately 25 businesses that will participate. There will be a balloon outside each of those businesses. “If you visit their business, shopping, talking, they’ll have a flower for you.” Fitzgerald added that potentially if you went to all 24 businesses you could have a bouquet of flowers.

Participating businesses will be located on Washington, Seventh and Ninth Streets.

Shop Local Shop Small is a key theme for the event. “We want to make sure that we as a community support our downtown business district, and encourage all of our neighboring friends to come to Junction City, said Fitzgerald.

The May Day event is the first one for the new Main Street Program in the community.

