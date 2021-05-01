Grub and Grooves draws good attendance

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Good food, music, and sunny, warm weather created a nice attraction in downtown Junction City Friday evening. The event was the first Grub and Grooves gathering of the year at the corner of 10th and Washington.

City Commissioner Nate Butler called it a great thing to do. “It shows that Junction City is alive and exciting down here. "

Military Affairs Council Director Craig Bender said the turnout was strong and more tables and chairs would be needed for the next one. He noted that there are some different ideas that have received discussion for future Grub and Groove events. “We have talked about doing a movie night, putting a movie screen up. " Other possible ideas could include more activities for children such as a bounce house.

Three Grub and Groove nights were held in 2020. With attendance calculated at 300 by mid-evening Friday, the latest edition was on the way to having the best attendance of the four that have occurred.

Grub and Grooves was sponsored by the Military Affairs Council. In addition to live music four food trucks were serving food during the evening.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.