Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert heard his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In the 7th round with the 235th overall pick, the Shawnee Heights graduate was taken by the Bengals.

The 6′3″ 270-pound athlete wrapped up an exceptional career in Manhattan. He finished his K-State tenure with 20 total sacks (8th in school history), including 34 tackles for loss. He was named a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 Honoree (2019, 2020) and he was a Freshman All-American in 2018.

Hubert was surrounded by family and loved ones at his Draft Party in Topeka.

DRAFT DAY!



Former K-State defensive end Wyatt Hubert is patiently waiting at his Draft Party to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. We’ll be here whenever the call comes. #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/o8MZ3s4jwH — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.