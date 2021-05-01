District Magistrate Judge announces retirement on May 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - District Magistrate Judge Marty Clark will retire on May 1.

Kansas Courts says District Magistrate Judge Mary Clark of Russell Co. will retire on May 1, after 23 years of service.

According to the Court, Clark has been a magistrate judge since 1998. It said Russel Co. is part of the 20th Judicial District, which also serves Barton, Ellsworth, Rice and Stafford counties.

“I became a judge because I wanted the opportunity to help people,” he said. “Working with child in need of care cases and adoptions is the most satisfying part of the job. The people of Russell County gave me an opportunity at a young age, and for that, I am very thankful.”

The Court said Clark has been active in judicial-related groups and committees. Currently, it said he serves on the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission and the judicial branch’s Judges Assistance Committee. It said he is also a member of the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board.

According to the Court, Clark earned the Lee Nusser Award for Outstanding Magistrate Judge of 2020 from the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association. It said he served the previous year as president of the association.

The Court said Clark was named Kansas CASA Judge of the Year in 1989 and nominated twice for the National CASA Judge of the Year.

According to the Court, Clark is a Smith Center native and graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1989 and earned his degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice.

The Court said district magistrate judges in the 20th Judicial District are elected by partisan ballot. It said state statute requires the Governor to choose a replacement to complete a vacated term of office. It sad Clark was elected to a four-year term in 2020.

