Chiefs sign RB Jerick McKinnon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before making any picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs added another body to their running back room.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported Friday afternoon that the Chiefs had signed former Vikings and 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon.

The 28-year-old McKinnon has rushed for over 2,200 yards in five seasons, including 319 yards and 5 touchdowns in San Francisco last season. He has also brought in over 1,200 receiving yards over his career.

