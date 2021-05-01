Chiefs draft Mizzou’s Bolton, Oklahoma’s Humphrey in second round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have welcomed the newest additions to their team.

With the 58th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chiefs have selected Missouri LB Nick Bolton.

Five picks later, KC drafted C Creed Humphrey out of Oklahoma.

Here are Kansas City’s remaining picks:

Round 4: No. 144

Round 5: No. 175

Round 5: No. 181

Round 6: No. 207

With the 58th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, we've selected @_nickbolton2! pic.twitter.com/su4Te7VGUr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2021

