Another Great Day Today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was great and today is looking nearly identical! The difference today is the windy conditions which elevates our wildfire risk this afternoon with southerly winds between 15-20 mph potentially gusting to 30 mph. Today’s highs will be in the middle 80s under sunny skies. Tonight will be near 63 degrees in Topeka with lower 60s across the region with some cloud cover beginning to develop overnight tonight.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with southerly winds between 10-15 mph and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Tomorrow night will be near 60 degrees with Rain and storm chances going up later Sunday evening and overnight tomorrow night before briefly clearing ahead of Monday afternoon. Monday’s highs will be cooler reaching about 70 degrees with winds changing to the North between 10-15 mph and cloudy conditions after the morning’s rainfall.

We see a very similar weather pattern on Tuesday with rain and storm chances going up on Monday night and ending Tuesday morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 60s with North winds between 10-15 mph. Tuesday night will be cooler than what we’ve seen with lows dipping back into the upper 40s near 50.

The latter half of the week will be partly cloudy most days with highs in the upper 60s near 70 by next weekend and overnight lows in the middle 40s. There is a chance to see more rain showers and thunderstorms overnight on Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again on Friday night into Saturday.

