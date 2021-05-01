Advertisement

American Legion Post 400 hosts Veterans for Veterans fundraiser

A member of American Legion Post 400 collects a donation from a car passing by on the corner of Wanamaker and Huntoon on Saturday, May 1, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers around the intersection of Huntoon and Wanamaker may have seen a wave of patriotism Saturday.

Members of American Legion Post 400 decked out the intersection with American flags and flags from the branches of the US Military.

It is part of their “Veterans Helping veterans” Fundraiser.

Some of the funds go towards their work with the VA of Eastern Kansas, donations to the Legacy Run and helping sponsor veteran families overseas throughout the year.

Jeff Kerns, a squadron commander with the post said the pandemic made it difficult to hold fundraisers in the last year but it pushes members to work harder this year.

“It’s gonna make a huge difference because we’ll finally have some money Topeka’s usually very good at donations and helping us out,” he said.

Kerns said the fundraiser can earn up to $2,000 in a matter of hours.

