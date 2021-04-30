Warehouse 414 captured the attention of CBS for its online business sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -CBS was intrigued by Grandmontagne’s vintage collection and decided to make a trip to the heart of the country.

“Going to places that other national broadcasts go is kind of baked into our DNA and so our story is about vintage, it’s about garage sales and so we found a city-wide and so we found a city-wide garage sale in Ozawkie and we thought we would go with Chris and kind of structure our story around that garage sale,” said Anthony Laudato.

One thing that caught their attention was the spike in sales Grandmontagne had during the pandemic.

“But with the pandemic, I hate to say it but our business has almost tripled I feel so badly that some businesses have struggled but this was really good for us,” Grandmontagne said.

So to live a day in the of an experienced collector, they plan to follow her around to get an up-close look.

“We are going to do a walk around the store and check out the photo studio that she uses to take pictures of her pieces for her web sales. It is interesting that she has a storefront here but so much of her sales are national and international and actually the bulk of her sales are her online business so we are going to do that next,” he said.

She says being able to sell online has been a game-changer, she has even sold to well-known companies.

“I got us online and we are dealers on Cherish and on 1stdibs and eBay Collective Dealers and so 99% of our business now is strictly online and we are shipping all over the world, it’s amazing. We’ve sent stuff to Disneyland and a lot of the Netflix people do buy a lot from us,” she said.

