Vehicles collide Friday on I-335 along Kansas Turnpike north of Emporia

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday on southbound I-335, about two miles north of the Admire exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Toyota sport utility vehicle was in the left lane and a 2015 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was in the right lane when both vehicles sideswiped each other across the center of the roadway.

The Chevrolet then rolled into the ditch, while the Toyota spun into the concrete median barrier separating north- and southbound traffic on I-335.

The Toyota’s driver, Rhonda Gunn, 47 of Americus, was reported uninjured.

The Chevrolet’s driver, Lauren Henry, 30, of Topeka, had suspected minor injuries, the patrol said.

Both drivers were reported alone in their vehicles.

