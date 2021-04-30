Advertisement

Vehicles collide Friday on I-335 along Kansas Turnpike north of Emporia

No serious injuries were reported when two sport utility vehicles collided Friday afternoon on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike near the Admire exit in Lyon County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday on southbound I-335, about two miles north of the Admire exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Toyota sport utility vehicle was in the left lane and a 2015 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was in the right lane when both vehicles sideswiped each other across the center of the roadway.

The Chevrolet then rolled into the ditch, while the Toyota spun into the concrete median barrier separating north- and southbound traffic on I-335.

The Toyota’s driver, Rhonda Gunn, 47 of Americus, was reported uninjured.

The Chevrolet’s driver, Lauren Henry, 30, of Topeka, had suspected minor injuries, the patrol said.

Both drivers were reported alone in their vehicles.

