Two booked into jail after narcotics search in Topeka home
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a narcotics investigation on Thursday night.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Drug enforcement task force and the ATF searched a home in the 3300 block of Southeast Girard St. where they found firearms, cocaine, and marijuana.
20-year-old Michael Bazaldua and 19-year-old Marcos Posada-Lujan were both arrested.
Bazaldua was booked for marijuana and cocaine possession with the intent to distribute.
Posada-Lujan was booked for cocaine possession.
