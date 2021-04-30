Two booked into jail after narcotics search in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a narcotics investigation on Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Drug enforcement task force and the ATF searched a home in the 3300 block of Southeast Girard St. where they found firearms, cocaine, and marijuana.

20-year-old Michael Bazaldua and 19-year-old Marcos Posada-Lujan were both arrested.

Bazaldua was booked for marijuana and cocaine possession with the intent to distribute.

Posada-Lujan was booked for cocaine possession.

