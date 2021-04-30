Advertisement

Topeka High’s Teven Jenkins selected in second round of NFL Draft

Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins at the start of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater,...
Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins at the start of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)(Brody Schmidt | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chicago Bears have selected Topeka High alum Teven Jenkins with the 39th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I started tearing up a little bit because all my hard work has come to fruition,” Jenkins told reporters Friday night. “First thing I did was hug my dad. We had a sentimental moment. I went around the room, started hugging everybody, everybody started congratulating me.”

Jenkins was an All-State selection at Topeka High in both his junior and senior seasons under then-head coach Walt Alexander.

He went on to play at Oklahoma State, where he earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 by both league coaches and the Associated Press.

Big 12 coaches also named Jenkins the honorable mention Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year last season.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound offensive tackle was the first Big 12 player picked in the Draft.

“Coming to the beautiful city of Chicago, I’m really excited,” Jenkins said. “I’m ready to get to work.”

You can listen to Jenkins’ full comments here.

