Advertisement

Tickets for Tap That Topeka Beer Fest now available

(Visit Topeka)
(Visit Topeka)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Tap That Topeka Beer Festival are on sale now.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says tickets for Tap That Topeka 2021 are now available for purchase. It said the largest beer festival in the midwest will happen in Downtown Topeka on Saturday, June 12.

According to GTP, the festival will be held in the 800 and 900 blocks of SW Jackson St. on the west side of the Capitol building.

For more information, click HERE.

To buy tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas high court makes decision regarding child support
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Shawnee Heights athlete Wyatt Hubert drafted by the Bengals
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’
Wyatt Hubert patiently waits to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wyatt Hubert waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft
Rep. Mark Samsel (R), Kansas State Legislature
State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

Latest News

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Spring 2021 5K
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, May 2, 2021
Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
Wyatt Hubert: From Shawnee Heights to the NFL
World’s largest disc golf tournament held in Emporia