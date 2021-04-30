Tickets for Tap That Topeka Beer Fest now available

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Tap That Topeka Beer Festival are on sale now.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says tickets for Tap That Topeka 2021 are now available for purchase. It said the largest beer festival in the midwest will happen in Downtown Topeka on Saturday, June 12.

According to GTP, the festival will be held in the 800 and 900 blocks of SW Jackson St. on the west side of the Capitol building.

