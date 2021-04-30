State Rep., substitute teacher arrested for misdemeanor battery

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State Representative was arrested for misdemeanor battery on Thursday.

KCTV5 in Kansas City reports that the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s office booked Kansas State Representative and Wellsville Substitute Teacher Mark Samsel into jail on Thursday, April 29, just after 3:40 p.m. It said he has since been released on bond.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a student of the Wellsville School District was involved in the incident.

According to the report, Samsel has not been formally charged yet. However, the Wellsville School District sent out a letter to families regarding the incident:

Good Evening,

Wellsville USD 289 is aware of the situation that occurred involving a substitute teacher on April 28, 2021. The appropriate authorities were notified. The situation is being thoroughly investigated. Student safety has and always will be our first priority.

At this time, we are prevented from commenting further on this situation. This is not due to a lack of transparency but due to privacy laws that prevent us from doing so.

If you have specific questions regarding your student, please contact our high school office.

While we cannot always divulge all the details, please know the safety of our students is a top priority.

If you have additional questions, I would be happy to speak with you can be reached at 785-883-2388.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.