Stormont Vail, Cotton O’Neil to host sports physical clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students needing a sports physical can stop by the Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park Saturday to get one.

Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine are offering physicals for middle and high school athletes between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The physicals cost $20 each and the students do not need to be active patients of either Stormont or Cotton O’Neil.

