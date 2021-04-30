Advertisement

Signal replacement project to close lanes of Topeka Blvd.

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will begin a signal replacement project in Topeka on Monday.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, May 3, crews from J Warren will begin work on the first phase of the SW 42nd and Topeka Blvd. signal project. It said the first phase will be to remove the median on the north leg and install foundations for signal poles.

According to the City, the work necessitates lane closures on Topeka Blvd. that will shift as work is completed. It said the phase will last about two weeks.

The City said phase 2 will begin in about six months when work to install the new signal poles will start.

