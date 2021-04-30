Shawnee Heights Student congratulated by Congressman for accepting offer to attend U.S. Military Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner congratulated a Shawnee Heights High School student for his acceptance of an offer to attend the United States Military Academy.

Congressman Jake LaTurner says in a Facebook post that he wants to congratulate Shawnee Heights High School Senior Jack Arnold for accepting an offer to attend the United States Military Academy.

Please join me in congratulating Shawnee Heights Senior Jack Arnold for accepting his offer into the United States... Posted by Congressman Jake LaTurner on Friday, April 30, 2021

Shawnee Heights High School said Congressman LaTurner recommended Arnold as a candidate for the Academy.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.