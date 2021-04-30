Advertisement

Shawnee Heights Student congratulated by Congressman for accepting offer to attend U.S. Military Academy

(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner congratulated a Shawnee Heights High School student for his acceptance of an offer to attend the United States Military Academy.

Congressman Jake LaTurner says in a Facebook post that he wants to congratulate Shawnee Heights High School Senior Jack Arnold for accepting an offer to attend the United States Military Academy.

Posted by Congressman Jake LaTurner on Friday, April 30, 2021

Shawnee Heights High School said Congressman LaTurner recommended Arnold as a candidate for the Academy.

