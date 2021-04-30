Advertisement

Senator Moran in Salina to discuss city’s $3.8M federal grant

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran speaks to the group assembled at the Schwan's construction site...
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran speaks to the group assembled at the Schwan's construction site Friday. Photo courtesy Senator Moran's office(Little Apple Post)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT
SALINA, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - United States Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina Friday to speak at the Schwan’s construction site concerning a $3.8 million federal grant the City of Salina has received in connection to the expansion.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.8 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the City of Salina for drainage and road improvements to allow for the Schwan’s expansion.

The EDA grant, to be matched with $939,200 in local investment, helps pave the way for the Schwan’s expansion, the U.S. Department of Commerce noted.

On Aug. 10, Schwan’s announced the 400,000-square-foot expansion of its pizza manufacturing facility at the Salina Airport Industrial Center, bringing with it 225 new full-time jobs by 2023. The move also helps secure the future of more than 1,100 current jobs at the Schwan’s facility.

“President Biden is committed to unleashing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds back stronger,” Raimondo said in a news release from the U.S. Department of Commerce. “This EDA investment in Salina will provide infrastructure improvements needed to support the expansion of a major food manufacturer – creating a stronger, more resilient regional economy.”

“Strong local economies are key to recovering from this pandemic, and federal investments like this one help accomplish important regional economic development goals,” Moran said. “This grant will support local business expansion in Salina, keeping jobs in the area and creating new opportunities for the local workforce. I will continue to work with our federal agencies to make certain that Kansas is a priority when these resources are distributed.”

