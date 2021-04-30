Advertisement

Sen. Moran works to honor Six Triple Eight battalion with Congressional Gold Medal

6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, From the U.S. Army Center of Military History...
6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, From the U.S. Army Center of Military History (Source: United States Department of Defense.)(United States Department of Defense)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has once again passed legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Six Triple Eight a postal directory battalion from world war two.

The Six Triple Eight was an all-black, all-female battalion responsible for clearing out an enormous backlog of mail to and from soldiers.

Senator Jerry Moran introduced similar legislation in 2019, which passed through the Senate but not the House.

Moran again introduced this legislation this February and says he’ll work tirelessly to get it passed through the House.

“The women of the Six Triple Eight deserve to have a special place in history for their service to our country,” Sen. Moran said. “It has been an honor to meet members of the battalion and lead this effort to award them the Congressional Gold Medal. I appreciate the Senate passing this legislation and will work tirelessly to advance it in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

