Riley County Schools drop mask mandate

(source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Schools will no longer require students and teachers to wear masks or get their temperatures checked.

Riley County Schools USD 378 says starting Monday, May 3, it will not require masks or temperature checks any longer. However, it said it still encourages those that wish to continue the practices to do so.

During the transition, the District said all students and staff will be shown respect no matter which decision they make.

