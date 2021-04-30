Maximus employees to protest in Lawrence for $15 per hour minimum wage

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - On National May Day of Action, employees of the Maximus call center in Lawrence will hold a socially distanced protest to demand a $15 per hour minimum wage.

Employees of Maximus Call Center say on Saturday at 3 p.m., they will rally outside the Lawrence call center and demand the company immediately implement President Joe Biden’s executive order which raises the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour, which is not expected to go into effect until 2022.

“President Biden is already delivering on his promises to lift up and empower workers,” said Cassie Ludwig, who works at Maximus’ call center in London, Ken. “But the thousands of us at Maximus who help Americans get access to healthcare, during a pandemic no less, shouldn’t have to wait another minute to get the better pay that we deserve. Maximus should follow Biden’s lead and implement $15 pay immediately to address years of injustice and harm, and should respect our right to form a union.”

According to employees, Maximus is one of the largest federally-contracted workforces in the nation under a contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. They said these workers operate call centers that handle Medicare and ACA Federally Facilitated Marketplace calls. They said about 10,000 agents perform the work at 11 call centers in the U.S.

Employees said as part of National May Day of Action, workers in Lawrence, Kan., London, Ken., Hattiesburg, Miss., Bogalusa, La., and Chester, Va., will all host socially distanced protests.

Despite the essential services they give Americans for the federal government, Maximus workers said some are paid only $10.80 per hour. They said the majority of workers at Maximus are women and people of color that live in communities that have historically been marginalized. It said this shows the current low wages at the company contribute to gender and racial income disparities.

“Biden’s Executive Order is a major victory for working families,” said Jamie Brown, a worker at Maximus’ call center in Hattiesburg, Miss., who is a single father and also takes care of his mother. “But our families and our communities are struggling today, which is why we’re calling on Maximus and CMS to ensure this new minimum wage goes into effect immediately for us.”

Maximus workers said they are organizing with the Communications Workers of America to win better working conditions and a voice on the job.

