KU honors local students with community engagement awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One student from Perry, one from Manhattan and three from Topeka have been honored by the University of Kansas with community engagement awards.

The University of Kansas says it has awarded 13 students with community engagement awards, which recognize community engagement, leadership and academics. It said the awards are issued by the Board of Class Officers and given to a single graduating senior that has shown remarkable leadership, character and respect for the University.

According to KU, the 2021 Campanile Award went to Laura Phillips, a senior from Perry majoring in classical languages and in ecology, evolution and organismal biology.

“My time at KU has fundamentally changed the way that I see the world and myself and helped me find my purpose in sustainability and science,” Phillips said. “As I prepare to finish my time as an undergraduate student, my focus is on passing on my service work to future Jayhawks who will continue to better our campus.

“While my love for this school will make it hard for me to move on, I am leaving with a sense of pride in what I accomplished and with the knowledge that KU prepared me for what is to come.”

KU said the University Awards, which are among the most prestigious presented at the University, were created to recognize students that embody service excellence, dedication or whose academic achievements are high.

According to the University, the Class of 1913 Awards go to two graduating students tat show intelligence, devotion to studies, personal character and promise of usefulness to society. It said Aroog Khaliq, a senior from Overland Park majoring in English and psychology, and Angelica Lang, a senior from Manhattan majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology, were the recipients of the 2021 awards.

“The value of intelligence and education rests in how we utilize these assets to improve our communities and work towards a better world,” Khaliq said. “I am immensely thankful for all the opportunities KU provided for me to put this into action, and this award is an honor I share equally with my professors and mentors, who nurtured my interests and encouraged me to think beyond the classroom. I will carry their lessons and this dedication to doing good with me into medical school and beyond.”

“I am so grateful for my family, friends and mentors who have supported me the past four years,” Lang said. “I have developed so much as a student, researcher, leader and person during my time here at KU. As I prepare to go on to graduate school next year, I feel blessed for all the opportunities I have had here, and I look forward to seeing what the future will hold.”

KU said the Donald K. Alderson Memorial Award goes to a graduating senior that has shown loyalty and interest in the university and has been active in events and services that help other students. It said the award was established in memory of Alderson, previous dean of men and dean of student services. It said Cody Murray, a senior from Hutchinson majoring in fine arts, was the recipient of the award.

“I hope that from everything I have done in four years, that I have made better circumstances for the organizations, events and positions I have held to continue on for future Jayhawks,” Murray said. “They were my homes away from home that I hope will grow a new future leader in a student. Thank you to all of those who have supported me.”

According to KU, the Alexis F. Dillard Student Involvement Award goes to two graduating students that have contributed to the university via campus involvement. It said the award was established in 1993 by Dillard’s family and friends to remember and honor him. It said Jaya Chakka, a senior from Owasso, Okla., majoring in behavioral neuroscience and in molecular, cellular and developmental biology, and Adrian Romero, a senior from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, majoring in chemical engineering, were the recipients of the award.

“While I have thoroughly enjoyed my courses at KU, many of my favorite and most formative experiences have occurred outside the classroom,” Chakka said. “My time at KU has further affirmed that being part of a community is an active undertaking. When you find a group of people you can really connect with, you do anything you can to nourish that connection. Giving back to your community, learning from your peers and growing together is what the college experience is all about.”

“Student involvement has immensely impacted my personal and professional growth,” Romero said. “Through student organizations and undergraduate research, I have been able to develop technical and leadership skills that will allow me to catapult my career. Four years ago, I came to Lawrence with a suitcase and an opportunity. In May, I’m walking down the Hill with a degree, a passion for environmental engineering, a thousand doors open and the Jayhawk family behind me. I’m forever grateful for my peers and mentors who guided me to become the young professional and confident leader I am today.”

KU said the Rusty Leffel Concerned Student Awards go to students that show concern for furthering the ideals of the university and higher education. It said the award was established by a group of seniors in 1973 to honor Leffel. It said Hanah Glimpse, a senior from Phoenix, Ariz., majoring in theatre design, Faith Maddox, a senior from Topeka majoring in English, and Jordan Young, a senior from Kansas City majoring in communication studies, were the recipients of the awards.

“When opportunity is in front of you, you take it,” Glimpse said. “Even if it’s a small thing, or you might have to decline it, respond to it and acknowledge it. That’s how I was able to achieve and do so much for the university and myself — by taking every chance I could.”

“My work at SAPEC (KU’s Sexual Assault Prevention & Education Center) has been an immensely meaningful experience, allowing me an avenue to connect with the broader community around issues of sexual violence,” Maddox said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to explore my own role in challenging social norms and contributing to change. None of my goals or efforts would have come to fruition without the encouragement of the SAPEC staff, nor without the unwavering support and exemplary strength of my mom.”

“Coming to the University of Kansas, I promised myself I was going to make a positive impact on this university, as well as the student community,” Young said. “The day people are born and the day people pass isn’t what makes a person memorable. What a person does during their life is what people remember. I hope the things I’ve accomplished at KU live on for those who come after me and I am remembered as a person who chased the change he wanted to see on the campus until his ideas became a reality and I inspire others to do the same.”

According to KU, the Caryl K. Smith Student Leader award goes to a graduating fraternity or sorority member that has shown commitment to the local chapter, the KU greek community, the university and the Lawrence community. It said it was established in 1993 to honor Smith, a former dean of student life. It said Amanda Nguyen, a senior from Overland Park majoring in biochemistry, was the recipient of the award.

“My time at KU has instilled a passion toward community health and advocacy, largely cultivated by the time I spent in my student organizations, that I have no doubt I will carry with me to my future,” Nguyen said. “These experiences, alongside my education, have guided me toward a lifelong passion that I hope other Jayhawks, now and in the future, can discover at KU. Most of all, I feel so incredibly grateful for the relationships I’ve formed, and my family, friends and mentors that have always unconditionally supported me and pushed me to grow into the leader I am today.”

KU said the Kathryn Nemeth Tuttle Student Scholar Award is given to a graduating senior scholarship hall student. It said awardees have shown academic focus, leadership in the scholarship hall and commitment to the KU and Lawrence communities. It said Tristan Myers, a senior from Topeka majoring in chemical engineering, was the recipient of the award.

“I want to thank my friends and family so much for their unwavering support even in the face of this global pandemic,” Myers said. “The most important lesson I’ve taken from this situation is to always be grateful for your blessings and privileges — including excellent higher education — and to use them to support the less fortunate. I hope every Jayhawk shares this view.”

According to the University, the Agnes Wright Strickland Awards were established in 1953 in honor of Strickland, a member of the class of 1887. It said the awards go to graduating seniors in honor of their academic records, demonstrated leadership in university matters, respect among peers and indications of future dedication to service in the university. It said Mary Brisbee, a senior from Rosalia majoring in anthropology, and Alex Pang, a senior from Topeka majoring in sociology, were the recipients of the awards.

“My time at the university has been transformed by the campus community and each individual I was able to meet and work with,” Bisbee said. “I learned firsthand that community engagement is so essential for both personal development and social change. I’m very grateful that KU offered me the chance to grow within this community and cultivate my passion for community work.”

“My time at KU has been filled with many opportunities that I hold dear to my heart,” Pang said. “From being an orientation assistant and working alongside passionate staff in the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Multicultural Scholars Program, these have prepared me for my next chapter in life where I plan to promote diversity and equity in higher education at the graduate level. I hope to return and make an even larger impact in the future.”

