Kansas woman charged in school parking lot assault

Tyla Jack, 39, was wanted on suspicion of running over and critically injuring another woman Tuesday(4/27) afternoon in the parking lot of Carl Bruce Middle School.(Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A woman suspected of running over another mother in a Kansas middle school parking lot during a fight involving students and parents was charged Friday with six counts arising from the incident.

Tyla Jack, 39, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal threat and leaving the scene of an accident, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said in a news release.

Jack turned herself in Thursday afternoon. She was accused of running over and critically injuring another woman Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Carl Bruce Middle School.

Police said the confrontation started with a fight between two girls at the school. After school officials broke up the fight, they called the girls’ parents, who showed up on the scene and made matters worse, police said.

As the mother of one of the girls walked away to leave, police allege that Jack ran over her and dragged her. Jack then fled the scene.

No students were hurt in the altercation.

The woman who was hit was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries


