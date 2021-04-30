City of Topeka launches parking app

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parking has been revamped in downtown Topeka.

The City of Topeka has launched the Passport Parking App. The app lets drivers pay for and manage parking remotely, a method city officials say will improve parking compliance and make downtown visits a better experience overall.

“We wanted to provide an additional payment method to Topeka parkers,” said City of Topeka Deputy Director of Internal Services, Department of Public Works, Hannah Uhlrig. “Adding this new technology will make it easier for parkers to pay so they can truly enjoy what Downtown has to offer.”

The app is compatible with over 12-hundred parking spots in downtown Topeka, and works on the campuses of the University of Kansas and Wichita State University. Users can download it on their Apple or Android devices, or go to PassportParking.com.

