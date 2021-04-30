Woman arrested in connection with Coffeyville homicide investigation

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Coffeyville woman has been arrested in relation to a homicide investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Coffeyville Police Department have confirmed the suspicious death at 1709 S. Spruce St. a homicide.

Following the autopsy, KBI said the victim’s death was found to be a homicide and due to the state of decomposition, it will take a while before the man can be identified.

Additionally, it said on Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., it arrested Jennifer R. Garnett, 37, of Coffeyville, in connection with the case. It said Garnett was arrested for burglary, theft, forgery and criminal use of a credit card. After her arrest, she was booked into the Montgomery Co. Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.

April 30, 5:48 a.m.

Authorities working to identify man found dead in Coffeyville home

Authorities are working to identify a man whose badly decomposed body was found Wednesday in a Coffeyville home.

Around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Coffeyville Police Department received a request to check on the welfare of a resident at 1709 S. Spruce St., according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Undnerwood.

When Coffeyville police officers arrived at the home, they found a deceased man inside. Because of the state of decomposition, the man hadn’t been positively identified as of Thursday night.

The KBI was asked to assist with the investigation around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team from the KBI responded to the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and the investigation is ongoing.

