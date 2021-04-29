Wednesday’s Child - Harvey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re a sports fan, you’ll want our Wednesday’s Child on your team.

Tonight, meet 15-year old Harvey.

Harvey has a lot of personality and is crazy about sports! His favorite games are football and basketball, and he loves the Jayhawks – Harvey is quite the KU fan. Away from the court or field, he likes to ride a dirt bike, go four-wheeling and play video games.

Harvey is also a helpful teenager. He likes to lend a hand to others.

In school, Harvey looks forward to the end of the day when he can just relax and wind down. His favorite class is math because he likes to solve problems.

When he grows up, he has lots of options. He either wants to be an engineer, a welder or join the military. But before he can work and take care of himself, he needs someone to take care of him.

Harvey would fit best with a family who can provide him with lots of one-on-one attention, structure and support. Harvey says he’d like both a mom and dad, plus pets and a home in the country. It would help if they like to watch sports!

If you’d like more information on Harvey, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

